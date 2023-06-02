Pride Kickoff Published 10:48 am Friday, June 2, 2023

Girls, gays, theys, and all who support the alphabet mafia, it’s finally Pride Month! What better way to kick this month off than with a Pride Demonstration?

The Spectrum Center will be hosting the pride event at The University of Southern Mississippi, 118 College Dr, Hattiesburg, MS beginning from 11 am-2 pm. “Let’s increase visibility, support our trans [and] genre non-conforming community members, strengthen our unity, and educate our greater community” (The Spectrum Center).

For those who are interested in going, there will be materials to make signs, activities educational resources, and water and snacks available. This event is to spread more information about the LGBTIQ+ community and allow us to spread the knowledge even more.