Pride in the Big Easy

Food, music, drinks, and entertainment. New Orleans has all this to offer and more!

With Pride month flourishing in the city of New Orleans, there will be its annual pride parade this Saturday, June 10 beginning at 6 pm. The parade will begin at The Phoenix Bar and end at Cafe Lafitte.

“New Orleans Gay Pride is one of the largest gatherings of LGBTQ people in the United States. The history of the event dates back to 1971 when the Gay Liberation Front of New Orleans staged a gay celebration. It took the form of a small picnic and welcomed participants to sit in City Park and enjoy a meal together. The picnic was such a success that the group staged similar gatherings around the city in the coming years. It wasn’t until 1978 that they established an annual parade that now includes other events.

Known as Pridefest and by other names over the years, it saw attendance grow from a few hundred people in its first year to more than 50,000 in more recent years. More than 70,000 guests attended the 2017 parade. This figure grew to more than 75,000 for the 2018 New Orleans Pride Parade.

The gay pride events in New Orleans now take place at the beginning of June, and usually during the first full weekend of the month. This celebration makes the most of the history and the heritage of New Orleans. Not only can you grab some beads and toss them at the people who make your heart race, but you can grab a delicious drink and watch all the action from the street. There are even burlesque performances that take place during the festival.

One of the biggest events of the weekend is the annual parade. It takes place on Saturday night and gives you the chance to see all the fun people marching as well as loads of colorful floats that pass by as the sun sets and as the lights come on in the city. Floats, small bands, and large groups of people all participate in the parade, creating a truly electric vibe” (New Orleans Gay Pride)