Poplarville Book Club and Summer Reading Schedule Published 2:31 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

The Poplarville Book Club will be meeting on Tuesday, June 8 at 10:00 am. They will be reviewing the book Beloved by Toni Morrison.

The Summer Reading Schedule of upcoming programs @PPL is as follows:

Tuesday, June 6 @10:30 – “Let’s Meet by the River” with Jerry Jenkins.

Interactive play and learning about the West Indies drums.

Tuesday, June 13 @10:30 – “Nature Sketching” with Robin Veerkamp.

She will show the children how to sketch.

Tuesday, June 20 @10:30 – “Planting Seeds of Kindness” with Donna Porter.

A motivational speaker will talk about treating each other with kindness and planting sunflower seeds.

Tuesday, June 27 @10:30 – “Science on the Geaux”

An interactive program about animals.

Tuesday, July 11 @10:30 – “Mississippi Snowball Fight” will be the last program.