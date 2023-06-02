Poplarville Book Club and Summer Reading Schedule

The Poplarville Book Club will be meeting on Tuesday, June 8 at 10:00 am. They will be reviewing the book Beloved by Toni Morrison.

The Summer Reading Schedule of upcoming programs @PPL is as follows:

Tuesday, June 6 @10:30 – “Let’s Meet by the River” with Jerry Jenkins.

  • Interactive play and learning about the West Indies drums.

Tuesday, June 13 @10:30 – “Nature Sketching” with Robin Veerkamp.

  • She will show the children how to sketch.

Tuesday, June 20 @10:30 – “Planting Seeds of Kindness” with Donna Porter.

  • A motivational speaker will talk about treating each other with kindness and planting sunflower seeds.

Tuesday, June 27 @10:30 – “Science on the Geaux”

  • An interactive program about animals.

Tuesday, July 11 @10:30 – “Mississippi Snowball Fight” will be the last program.

  • Be sure to wear old clothes and shoes for a water fight on the library grounds.  Don’t forget to bring your water guns! 

