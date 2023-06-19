Police Investigate Fatal Shooting on Morris Street Published 1:43 pm Monday, June 19, 2023

A late-night shooting on Morris Street has left one man dead, prompting an ongoing investigation by local law enforcement. On June 17, 2023, at approximately 11:39 pm, officers were dispatched to an address on Morris Street after receiving reports of a deceased individual. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of a 53-year-old male, who appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds.

To gather further details about the case, law enforcement officials are urging anyone with relevant information to come forward. Individuals can provide tips by contacting Dispatch at 601-749-5482 or the Picayune Police Tip Line at 601-916-9411. Alternatively, those who wish to remain anonymous can contact MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this stage of the investigation, and no suspects have been named thus far. Authorities are working tirelessly to piece together the events leading up to the fatal incident and are exploring all available avenues to ensure a thorough examination of the case.