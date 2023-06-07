Picayune Summer Camp

Published 10:23 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

By Special to the Item

The Picayune Police Department Summer Camp for ages 10, 11, and 12 will begin June 19-23, 2023.

Thanks to Captain Theresa Milar, there will be a week full of fun events, such as going to the movies, going to check out some marine wildlife, and more! This year will be carnival themed, and who doesn’t love a great carnival?

For any parents/guardians who have questions about the camp or for more information, you can contact Captain Milar at (601)273-1602.

