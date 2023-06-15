Picayune Memorial High School Football Team Honored with Commemorative Plaque

The City Council proudly unveiled a commemorative plaque on Tuesday at the school board meeting, donated to honor the remarkable achievements of the Picayune Memorial High School (PMHS) 2022-2023 football team.

The team, having achieved an undefeated record of 15-0 and clinching the Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Class 5A State Championship, was recognized by the Picayune School Board during a meeting attended by esteemed city officials, including Mayor Jim Luke, City Manager Harvey Miller, Assistant City Manager Eric Morris, and Council Member Janice Stevens.

Football coach and Athletic Director Adam Feeley said, ” This plaque will honor these guys forever, etched in stone.”

The unveiling of the plaque marked a significant moment for the Picayune community, as it celebrated the unparalleled success and dedication displayed by the PMHS football team throughout their remarkable season. The City Council’s decision to donate the plaque demonstrates its commitment to acknowledging and honoring exceptional athletic accomplishments.

This was the second year the PMHS football team had won the state championship. Mayor Luke thanked the coaching staff for their excellent and hard work and said he looks forward to putting up another one after this year.