Picayune Industrial Park Groundbreaking set for June 22nd Published 10:13 am Friday, June 16, 2023

The groundbreaking ceremony for the 126-acre Picayune Industrial Park is scheduled for Thursday, June 22nd, at 1 pm. Located near U.S. Highway 11 and Interstate 59, the park offers convenient access to Gulfport, New Orleans, and Port Bienville within a 50-mile radius. With the Norfolk Southern Railroad running through the park, businesses will benefit from enhanced transportation connectivity.

The industrial park is fully equipped with water, sewer, natural gas, and electricity services. The ceremony highlights the park’s potential for economic growth and job creation, reflecting a collaborative effort between public and private entities.