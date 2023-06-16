Picayune Industrial Park Groundbreaking set for June 22nd

Published 10:13 am Friday, June 16, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

Information about the Pearl River County Industrial Park groundbreaking. (Special to the Item)

The groundbreaking ceremony for the 126-acre Picayune Industrial Park is scheduled for Thursday, June 22nd, at 1 pm. Located near U.S. Highway 11 and Interstate 59, the park offers convenient access to Gulfport, New Orleans, and Port Bienville within a 50-mile radius. With the Norfolk Southern Railroad running through the park, businesses will benefit from enhanced transportation connectivity.

Rendering of the proposed industrial park along I-59. (Special to the Item)

The industrial park is fully equipped with water, sewer, natural gas, and electricity services. The ceremony highlights the park’s potential for economic growth and job creation, reflecting a collaborative effort between public and private entities.

