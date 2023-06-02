Pearl River’s Brinson Anne Rogers named NFCA All-American Published 2:35 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

By: Dylan Dunaway-Sports Information Director

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The awards continue to pile up for Pearl River softball’s Brinson Anne Rogers (Statesboro, Ga.). The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced Friday that Rogers has been named a First Team All-American for a second straight season.

Heading into the 2023 season, it was going to be hard for Rogers to produce the way that she did in her freshman season, but the 6-foot-4 right-hander did it again. Appearing in 28 games, Rogers tallied an impressive 20-4 record with 18 complete games and a save. Across 160 1/3 innings, Rogers pitched her way to an astonishing 1.05 ERA while striking out 267 batters and walking just 41. Her 1.05 ERA ranked third in the NJCAA, while her 267 strikeouts ranked fourth. The sophomore finished the year with a strikeout per seven innings of 11.66.

After the season ended, Rogers was named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference Pitcher of the Year as well as First Team All-MACCC. She was named NFCA All-Region a few days later.

She wraps up her historic career in the maroon and gold with a school record of Pearl River’s Brinson Anne Rogers named NFCA All-America566 career strikeouts. Her single-season totals of 299 and 267 rank first and second in Pearl River single-season records. Rogers occupies the first 18 spots in the records book for single-game strikeouts.

2023 SEASON

Rogers was an instrumental part of Pearl River’s success in 2023. The Wildcats finished the season with an incredible 43-13 record. PRCC’s 43 wins in a season are the most in school history. The Wildcats finished 22-6 in conference play and finished with an unblemished record at Wildcat Stadium. PRCC went on to finish third in the Region 23 Tournament.