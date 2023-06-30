Pearl River SPCA to host National Adoption Weekend event Published 9:33 am Friday, June 30, 2023

The Pearl River County SPCA is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization, to offer reduced adoption fees from June 30 to July 2 for the fifth National Adoption Weekend.

“We are excited to host our fifth National Adoption Weekend, encouraging the community to add a new pet to their home this summer,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

This weekend, the Pearl River SPCA will be open during special hours to accommodate the event. The SPCA will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 1, and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 2.

The event offers special prices on adoptions, including half-price adoptions for all dogs six months and older and $35 for all black or mostly black cats and kittens. Barn cats will be free with adoption application approval; only three are available.

“These warmer months can see some of the highest intakes in shelters, so the shelter staff and volunteers must have the support they need from the community,” said Castle. “If you can, please adopt and foster. And if you already have pets, ensure they’re microchipped and spayed/neutered.”

Those who cannot adopt can come in to spay or neuter pets if needed or ask about fostering kittens or an adult dog, volunteering, or donating.

For more information, visit prcspca.org or the Pearl River County SPCA on Facebook to learn more.

About Best Friends Animal Society

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 378,000. Best Friends runs lifesaving programs nationwide and is the nation’s largest no-kill animal sanctuary. Working collaboratively with a network of more than 4,300 animal welfare and shelter partners and community members nationwide, Best Friends is working to Save Them All®. For more information, visit bestfriends.org.