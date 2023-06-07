Parenting Children with Reactive Attachment Disorder Published 8:44 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Reactive Attachment Disorder is when a child has difficulty forming emotional attachments to others. They may show a decrease in their ability to show positive reactions, may react differently to being hugged, and/or can’t accept closeness, physically or emotionally.

“Clear Path is offering an intensive workshop for parents who are interested in learning more effective skills in parenting children with Reactive Attachment Disorder (RAD)”. They will offer 4 different sessions on how to understand the disorder, how to go about parenting a child with the disorder, and more.

The workshop fee is $200 and included the four sessions, course materials, and a certificate of completion. For sessions 1 and 2, it will be held June 12, 2023, from 5 pm-7 pm. For sessions 3 and 4, it will be held June 26, 2023, from 5 pm- 7 pm. For more information about the session, or other classes that Clear Path holds, please call or text (601)215-8244 or email at info@clearpathllc.org