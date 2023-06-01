Paper Queen Court Announced Published 2:17 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

1 of 1

By: Staff Reported from The Daily News

The 83rd Paper Queen Court has been announced.

The Bogalusa Paper Queen is Elise Goode.

Laken Culpepper is Miss Dixie.

Kadie Seal is the Sweetheart of the Legion.

The honor court is Noel Martin, Gracies Willis, Mary Robertson, and Jarden James.

The 83rd annual Paper Queen Pageant will be held Saturday, July 1 at 7 pm. The Fourth of July parade will be Tuesday, July 4 starting at 10 pm. Fireworks will be at dusk.

The Bogalusa Paper Queen Committee, American Legion Post 24, and the American Legion Auxillary Unite are thankful for the community’s support of the girls during the time while they were running for Paper Queen.