Obituary for Bobby Ray Tyson Published 8:00 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

“To everything, there is a season and a time to every purpose under the heaven.” Ecclesiastes 3:1 KJV

A Memorial Service will be held for Bobby Ray Tyson on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Browns Funeral Home

Chapel in Picayune, MS. Bobby departed this life on Saturday, June 3, 2023, peacefully at his home in Poplarville, MS,

following a brief illness. He was 51 years old.

Bobby was born on June 20, 1971, to Robert and Jo Ann Tyson in Picayune, MS. As a youth, he attended the New Hebron

Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. A. D. Jackson.

He graduated from Pearl River Central High School in Carriere, MS, and was employed as a heavy equipment operator.

He was united in holy matrimony to Samantha Cleveland and became the proud father of two children.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Tyson Jr.; sister, Denise Tyson; maternal grandmother, Mary Ruth

Patrick; paternal grandparents, Robert “Bobby” Tyson, Sr. and Clyde Lee Tyson.

He is survived by his mother, JoAnn Tyson; life partner, Carolyn Park; son, Chrisean (Jessica) Tyson; daughter, Lesha

(Jermaine) Brown, both of Union, MS; stepchildren, Demetrius and Chris Parker both of Poplarville, MS; three brothers,

Robert, Jeremiah, and Patrick Tyson; two sisters, Stacey Tyson and Marie (Samuel) James; Godmother, Fannie Nixon,

Godbrother, Freddie Washington; Godsister, Eugenea Hobson; 12 grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and

friends will sadly miss his presence. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home