Nature’s Song Published 11:24 am Monday, June 26, 2023

By: Jan Penton-Miller

To a four year old most things appear quite large, and a year

lasts an absolute eternity. When I was four my home in rural

Simpson County with the porch across the front seemed

gigantic. The memory of an encounter with nature on this front

porch is as fresh today as the afternoon it occurred.

It was past time for my trip to Mrs. Barlow’s Beauty Salon.

My mom always kept my hair cut short. It stuck out over my

ears, and I didn’t like it. I always wondered why the other girls

in the family were allowed to grow beautiful long locks, and I

was doomed to my boyish cut.

I pushed the long bangs from my eyes and relaxed in an old

chair on the porch. The hot summer sun beat down causing

beads of sweat to form on my upper lip. Lazily, I licked my lips

enjoying the salty taste on my tongue.

What a scorcher, I thought mimicking the adult’s conversation

I had overheard around the lunch table. In reality, the hot

summer temperatures had little effect on me. I enjoyed playing

outside in the heat and had never been exposed to air-

conditioning so I didn’t know anything else.

Occasionally, I would leave the yard for a little rest in the old

chair on the porch. It had overstayed it’s welcome in the house,

and was banished to it’s new spot until the kids and dogs

managed to wear it completely out. The stuffing was coming

out, but an old quilt covered the hole.

On this particular afternoon I sat in the comfy chair lost in

my imaginings when an uncharacteristically cool breeze

wafted through the trees in the yard gently rustling the leaves.

The delightful sensation on my warm, damp skin stirred

something deep inside me. My eyes widened with interest as

my senses came alive.

The blue cloudless sky of a few moments before had turned

grey. In the distance dark purple thunderheads danced

through the heavenlies as if for my pleasure alone. The gentle breeze of only moments before now whirled with abandon

whistling through the branches of my favorite climbing tree.

Thunder rumbled in the distance. I breathed in the smell of

rain in the air and felt more alive that I had ever before.

Lightening pierced the darkening sky like fireworks on the

forth of July, and thunder boomed like a cannon. I pulled the

quilt around my shivering body while my heart beat faster.

Excitement coursed through my veins while the actors in

nature’s show danced and sang their way into my heart.

That was fifty some odd years ago. My love of nature and

storms never left me from that day to this. The beautiful and

exciting cleansing and replenishing of the earth through a

summer storm always reminds me of the little freckle faced girl

on her porch in Simpson County and her newfound delight in

God’s magnificent creation.