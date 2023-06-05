Miss. Blueberry Published 9:01 am Monday, June 5, 2023

1 of 1

It’s almost time for the final countdown for Poplarville’s Blueberry Jubilee!

Let’s send all congratulations to all the ladies who participated in the spot as Miss Blueberry for 2023! The full Blueberry Court will be posted tomorrow; now send a special congratulations to 2023 Miss Blueberry, Ms. Lendy Crider. As for Teen Miss Blueberry, congratulations to Miss Shay Scroggins.

Now, lets not forget the little ones who participated! Congratulations to the court for Little Miss Blueberry;

Little Miss Blueberry-Annabelle Cooper

1st Alternate-Ruby Lynn Perrot

2nd Alternate- Charleigh Lynn Mistretta

Blueberry Beauties-Penelope Kinchen, Harper Ann Cotter, Bryton Henley Shuck, Kinlee Cooper, Jordan Elizabeth Shubert

Congratualtions again to all!