Published 9:01 am Monday, June 5, 2023

By Special to the Item

It’s almost time for the final countdown for Poplarville’s Blueberry Jubilee!

Let’s send all congratulations to all the ladies who participated in the spot as Miss Blueberry for 2023! The full Blueberry Court will be posted tomorrow; now send a special congratulations to 2023 Miss Blueberry, Ms. Lendy Crider. As for Teen Miss Blueberry, congratulations to Miss Shay Scroggins.

Now, lets not forget the little ones who participated! Congratulations to the court for Little Miss Blueberry;

Little Miss Blueberry-Annabelle Cooper
1st Alternate-Ruby Lynn Perrot
2nd Alternate- Charleigh Lynn Mistretta
Blueberry Beauties-Penelope Kinchen, Harper Ann Cotter, Bryton Henley Shuck, Kinlee Cooper, Jordan Elizabeth Shubert

Congratualtions again to all!

