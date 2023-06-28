Michael Rashan Johns McDonald Published 8:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son,..” John 3:16

Funeral service will be Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at First Cornerstone Baptist Church, Bishop Vernon Robinson, Pastor. Rev. Robert Landor will be the officiant. Visitation one hour prior to service time.

Michael Rashan Johns McDonald was born January 13, 1970, in Picayune, MS to Edward McDonald and the late Geraldine Johns McDonald.

Michael departed his earthly life on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at the age of 53. He was an avid Saint’s fan. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his children: Brandon Hall, Aquianna (Brittaney) Brown, Rhonesha Victor, Karnesha (James) Young, Michael French, Rahshai Scott, and Dionesha Tyson; two sisters, Pamela (Tommy) Nixon and Katrina Johns; one brother, Stephen (Lillie) McDonald; a host of other relatives and friends. Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery.

Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home.