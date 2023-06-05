Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library Construction Update Published 2:17 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

The Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library is currently undergoing construction to improve its structure and appearance. Contractors are installing plywood to attach the new stucco siding.

The limestone panels that lined the roof, weighing 200-300 pounds each, are being replaced with lighter stucco panels that resemble limestone.

The original panels were prone to expansion and contraction, causing movement that led to corner panels’ displacement and eventual fall. All panels are being replaced with a more permanent solution to ensure safety and longevity.

While construction continues, the library offers its services and resources to the public. Public Works Director Ronnie Spiers urges caution in the construction zone. The library remains open during this time, but no estimated completion date has been provided.