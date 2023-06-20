Lee Ethel Youngblood Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:” II Timothy 4:7

Funeral service will be held Friday, June 23, 2023 at Noon with visitation one hour prior to service time. Pastor Henry S. Marshall will be the officiant. Interment will be in the New Palestine Cemetery.

Lee Ethel Youngblood, born July 12, 1937 in Tylertown, MS, was the sixth of 11 children born to Shelly Quinn, Sr., and Dessie Leonard Quinn. She and her siblings were reared in a Christian home. She attended Magee’s Creek High School in Walthall County and then she later moved to Picayune, MS.

At an early age, she accepted Christ at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Tylertown, MS under the leadership of Rev. Julian Jacob. After moving to Picayune, MS, she united with Pilgrim Bound Missionary Church currently under the leadership of the Pastor Henry S. Marshall until her health failed. She was a faithful, dedicated, and active member who served as an Usher, Kitchen Committee member, Pastor-Aide member, Mission Society, and participated on all other auxiliaries of the church.

She united in holy matrimony to L. H. Youngblood and to this union one son, Monroe Quinn.

Lee Ethel sang in with two community groups, The Sensational Gospeliars and Picayune Travelers.

Preceded her death, her parents; son, Monroe Quinn; sisters, Jessie Lee Peters, Josie Bridges, Thelma Carr; brothers, Mack Quinn, John Quinn, Collon Quinn, Shelly Quinn, Jr., Jappie Quinn and Jessie B Quinn.

She leaves her precious memory, grandchildren, Alan Quinn, Sholonda Quinn Johnson and Tailesh Quinn; great grandchildren, Haley, Cameron, Chloe, Ava, Zoe, Taylor, Ashley, Trish, Xavier, DJ, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home