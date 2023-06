Layups at “The Link” Published 10:35 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Three-pointers and layups. Do you want to show off your skills to your friends, family, or others?

The Layups at “The Link” is now open and will occur every Monday in June and July. This event will take place at the Picayune First Baptist Church located at 401 Goodyear Blvd. This will be open to all junior high and high school students from 2 pm- 4 pm.