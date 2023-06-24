Katrina Mizell Named Nissan of Picayune Citizen of the Week Published 8:00 am Saturday, June 24, 2023

“She is always helping others. It may be helping an individual, or it may be helping a person help someone else. She is in multiple Community groups. She is always willing to go above and beyond to help someone, no matter the size of the project or fundraiser. From people to animals, she has the biggest heart.”

Katrina Mizell, a devoted community member, and passionate baker, has been recognized as Citizen of the Week for her outstanding commitment to positively impacting the Poplarville area. Born and raised in a family known for community service, Mizell has carried on the tradition of giving back throughout her life.

As the youngest of her siblings with two brothers and a sister, Mizell learned the values of compassion and support from an early age. Married to her husband “B.J.” for nearly 17 years, she has built a loving family with two children and two grandchildren.

Mizell’s journey into baking and cooking began when she became a full-time caretaker for her mother after a stroke and her father’s passing in 1999. Seeking solace and a way to occupy her time at home, she discovered her passion for creating delicious homemade treats. This newfound love for baking inspired her to pursue a career in the culinary arts, and now, she is on the brink of realizing her dream of starting a food truck called “A Hot Mess,” specializing in mouthwatering home-cooked southern meals.

Driven by her own experiences and hardships, Mizell’s desire to help others in need runs deep. She experienced the devastating loss of her home to a fire at 18, without insurance to cover the damages.

“I know what it feels like to have nothing,” she shared. “When I see people in need, I hurt for them.”

In addition to her culinary pursuits, Mizell actively encourages community involvement and volunteers her time to various organizations. She believes in the power of collective action and stresses the importance of volunteering. “We always need more volunteers,” she remarked, seeking to inspire others to contribute to the betterment of their community.

Mizell’s dedication extends beyond her ventures, as she currently serves on the Board of the Poplarville Chamber of Commerce and the Board of the Sweet Mississippi Tea Festival. She is also a proud Poplarville Women’s Club member, where she actively participates in community service projects.

While Mizell has been heavily involved in her community, her travel experiences have been limited to within the country. As she looks to the future, she hopes to broaden her horizons and explore international destinations once she has fulfilled her responsibilities.

“I’ve never been out of the country, and I would love to travel more,” she expressed enthusiastically.

Katrina Mizell’s unwavering dedication to her community, passion for baking, and commitment to helping others make her a shining example of a deserving Citizen of the Week. Her selflessness and tireless efforts continue to uplift and inspire those around her, leaving an indelible mark on the Poplarville area.