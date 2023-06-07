Juneteenth Jamboree Published 9:46 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

1 of 1

Juneteenth is the day that slaves in Texas finally found out they were free on June 19, 1865. In 2021, President Biden signed into effect that Juneteenth is an official federal holiday.

The Washington Parish NAACP is proud to announce the Juneteenth Jamboree! This event will be held June 10th from 12 pm-6 pm at Cassidey Park located at 202 Arkansas Ave. in Bogalusa.

This is a time to celebrate a day that has changed the world. There will be food and live music by the Bucketlist and Jhamarrick Campbell and Youthful Praise.

There is a parade that begins at 10 am, those walking in the parade will line up at 9 am. For dry food vendors who want to sign up, the price is set at $75 and for food vendors, the price is set at $150.

For more information, contact Deidra Owens at (985)294-9934, or Rhonda Arinde at (985)570-4198.