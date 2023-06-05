Juneteenth Celebration Published 3:19 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

Juneteenth is the celebration of when African Americans became free. It’s a day in the history books that has allowed the world to change for African American/Black people. On Juneteenth, slaves in Texas were finally told they were free.

“Juneteenth, an annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States after the Civil War, has been celebrated by African Americans since the late 1800s.

President Biden signed legislation in 2021 that made Juneteenth, which falls on June 19, a federal holiday, after interest in the day was renewed during the summer of 2020 and the nationwide protests that followed the police killings of Black Americans including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor” (New York Times).

To celebrate this day, there will be the Juneteenth Freedom Day. This will take place June 17, 2023, starting at 10 am and ending at 4 pm. The event will occur at JP Johnson Park, 415 Rosa Street in Picayune, MS. There will be music, vendors, and fun to be had at the event.