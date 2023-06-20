Jean Addison Wills Published 2:13 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Picayune, MS –Jean Addison Wills, 91, of Picayune, MS, formerly of Moultrie, GA, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023.

A Memorial Service will be held in Picayune, MS at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Born June 19, 1931, in Moultrie, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late James Bradford Addison and Clyde Eure Addison. Mrs. Jean retired from Riverside Manufacturing Company as a clerk. After retiring, she moved to Picayune, MS in 2000 and later retired again from Crosby/Highland Hospital where she worked as a clerk in Physical Therapy. She worked full time up until she was 85 years old, and she was seen driving a convertible. Mrs. Jean was the past State President of VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She will always be remembered as a caring, humble, full of life lady who loved her family and friends dearly. Mrs. Jean was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alwin Dean Wills; son, Alwin Lovett Wills; brother, Jerry Wandall Addison.

Survivors include her daughters, Kandy Holloway and husband David of Crossville, TN, Belinda Hillery and husband William of Carriere, MS; nine grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Senior Center of South Pearl River County at www.prcseniorcenter.org.