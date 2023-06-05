Highway 43 Update Published 3:42 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

For those who are waiting on an update for the Highway 43 construction, wait no more!

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) issued a road closure starting May 15, 2023. “The State Route will be closed to through traffic from Lazy Oak Ln to Fox Trail Rd. in Pearl River County” (MDOT). The purpose of this road closure is for a bridge replacement project.

Mr. Zackary Lott, who is working on the project, has explained that the project “should be finished before the end of the year”.