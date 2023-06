Highland Community Hospital New Births Published 3:13 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Congratulations to the following families on the birth of their babies:

Kaylee E. Whittaker (mom) and Joshua O. Laurent (dad)- Baby Kayle J. Laurent (female) was born on May 19, 2023.

Kylie Hamilton (mom) and Brady Ervin (dad)- Baby Daxton J. Ervin (male) was born May 20, 2023.

Taylor Walker (mom) and Michael Crawford (dad)- Baby Michael C. Crawford Jr. (male) was born on May 24, 2023.

Brandi M. Adams (mom) and Aaye C. Adams (dad)- Baby Boston K. Adams (male) was born May 25, 2023.

Darian Shaw (mom) and Don Shaw (dad)- Baby Deacon M. Shaw (male) was born on May 30, 2023.

Krystal G. (mom) and Tanares G. (dad)- Baby Marcel G. (male) was born on May 30, 2023.

Antoinette S. Vinson (mom) and Brandon R. Lee (dad)- Baby Rashad E.A. Lee (male) was born on June 2, 2023.

Destiny D. Kennedy (mom) and Caleb J. Williams (dad)- Baby Arlo J. Williams (male) was born on June 5, 2023

Katelin S. Sullivan (mom) and Dakota P. Sullivan (dad)- Baby Kaysen L. P. Sullivan (male) was born on June 6, 2023.