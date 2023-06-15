Heat Advisory- June 15 Published 9:38 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Heat Advisory form 11 am- 7 pm

Today: Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values up to 106.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on neighbors and relatives. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments to reduce risk during outdoor work. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shady location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.