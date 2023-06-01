Gulf Coast’s Smith named All-Region Published 10:06 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast’s Sean Smith earned a spot on the prestigious All-NJCAA Region 23 Team.

In voting conducted by the region’s 16 coaches, the sophomore from Pascagoula was one of three outfielders on the 12-person team.

He added to his haul of awards over his Bulldog career, which includes a pair of All-MACCC selections. He was named to the First Team this year after a Second Team spot as a freshman.

Smith finished second in the MACCC with 15 home runs. He was ninth in hitting (.392) and third in slugging (.759).

Smith has signed with Georgia Southern, but he could be a selection in the 2023 MLB Draft. It will be held July 9-11.

