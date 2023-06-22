Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Pearl River County Industrial Park

Published 3:46 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

Sign and crowd at the Groundbreaking Ceremony Held for Pearl River County Industrial Park. (Alex Moraski/Picayune Item)

A groundbreaking ceremony took place for the Pearl River County Industrial Park, bringing together government officials, community leaders, and industry representatives. Including Governor Reeves, Senator Hill, Representative Owen, and Wilkes

The 130-acre park is expected to create new jobs and opportunities for the citizens of Pearl River County. The Mississippi Development Authority, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, City of Picayune, Mississippi Power Company, and other key stakeholders all showed support and attended the event. The park aims to attract investments and foster economic growth in the region.

Further coverage of the ceremony will follow.

