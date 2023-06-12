Glitter Glam and Gold Girlfriends Published 8:44 am Monday, June 12, 2023

Glitz, glitter, and glam! Ladies save the date and prepare yourselves because it’s time “to grab your golden girls and have brunch”!

July 15th, 2023 there will be a brunch at The Event Center on 903 Palestine Road. The brunch will be held from 10:30 am- 12:30 pm. The price is set at $30 per person and there are only 40 spots available! The early bird deadline for the event is July 5, 2023. If you want to register yourself and your group of Golden Girls for the event, go to praizandgraze.com.

Make sure to wear your most vibrant outfit and sassiest accessories. There will be vendors to shop from and a chance to win prizes.