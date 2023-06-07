Generous donations recognized by Picayune council Published 1:39 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Dr. Rhonda Simmons from ClearPath Counseling and Consultation was recognized during the meeting for her contributions to mental health support. Dr. Simmons has been providing online lessons to help individuals dealing with mental health problems.

An announcement was made regarding the Exit 6 Welcome Sign, stating that the sign has been ordered and the necessary permits are in place. The installation process is expected to take approximately 12 weeks, with completion projected for the second week of August. In the meantime, the city plans to begin landscaping the area where the sign will be placed, including the installation of flowerbeds and flagpoles.

Several community events were also announced during the meeting. Residents can look forward to the July 4th Independence Day celebration, which will include a golf cart parade. The city is seeking volunteers for this event.

Additionally, a movie night is planned for July, and a golf tournament is scheduled for July 14th. Coffee with the Mayor will be held on July 21st in the council chambers, providing an opportunity for residents to engage with Mayor Jim Luke.

Infrastructure updates were shared during the meeting as well. Excavation for the park splash pads will commence next week, and the ground-breaking ceremony for the Industrial Park is scheduled for June 22nd at 1 p.m., signifying progress and economic development within the city.

Finally, the council expressed gratitude for two generous donations. Jerome Davis donated $3,000 toward a new fence and pavers at the Pat Blades Little Champs Dog Park. Additionally, the RR Watts Sunday School Class at the First Baptist Church contributed $1,000 to the Police Department, which will be used to purchase trauma kits for marked police vehicles.