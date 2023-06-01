Furry Friends (PRC SPCA) Bingo Published 12:43 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

By: Glamour House/ Pearl River County SPCA

Join us for Furry Friends’ “PRIZE” bingo! Bingo to support our local PRC SPCA and all our furry friends! Bingo Pots will be prize items and gift certificates provided by our sponsors, local businesses, and vendors. All items are unwrapped brand new in their original packaging, ranging in value.

Online Admission is $25 per player / $30 at the door, but this admission is FREE (WITH THE DONATION OF 3 LARGE PET-FRIENDLY ITEMS)

Pet carriers, beds, large toys, heavy-duty leashes, treats, puppy pads, litter boxes, litter, etc.

Admission Includes:

1 REUSABLE BINGO CARD, pasta & garlic bread appetizer small plate & a drink, and door prize raffle ticket.

Additional bingo cards, concessions, and raffle tickets are available for purchase via CASH or VENMO at the event whereas 100% of profits will go directly to the shelter.

We will be accepting donations, selling Shelter Merchandise, and having available pets for adoption!

Location: Glamour House- 422 W Canal St. Picayune, MS

To purchase tickets, go to https://super-candys.square.site/product/spca-bingo/175