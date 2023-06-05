Funeral Services for Lloyd Lavance “Termite” Light Published 2:45 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

Funeral Services for Lloyd Lavance “Termite” Light, age 83, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, will be held Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Unity Baptist Church.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Unity Baptist Church.

Burial will be in Unity Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home with a luncheon to follow at the fellowship hall of Unity Baptist Church.

Rev. Shad Kennedy will officiate the service.

A native of Bremen, AL, he was a Mechanic and a member of Unity Baptist Church. Termite enjoyed dirt tracking in his younger years. He enjoyed fishing and shrimping. The most important aspect of his life was serving in all capacities at Unity Baptist Church serving as a deacon for 50 years and helping everyone he met. He was a pray-warrior like none other.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Manley Grady Light and Etta Dooley Light; son, Don Light; sisters, Shurlene Williams and Vaudene Tolbert; brothers, Junior Light and Wayne Light.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of over 62 blessed years, Bonnie Meadows Light; daughter, Debbie (John) Magee; grandchildren, Tiffany (Corey) Smith and Stephanie Watkins; 4 great-grandchildren, Caydence, Kelsey, Karlee, and Abel; sisters, Jean Overton, Marilyn Bean, and Glenda Bice; brothers, Jerry (Rita) Light, Kenny Light, and Lavon Light; sister-in-law, Betty Light; nieces, nephews, and a host of loved ones.

Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the charitable institutions of your choice in memory of Termite.