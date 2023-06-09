Events and More Venue Published 1:16 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Weddings, parties, Halloween parties, and baby wipe drives! Events and More just revealed their new location today June 9, 2023, and cut the ribbon.

The owner, Ms. Jamie Howard has opened up her second event hall, with business partner and friend Ms. Terry Joseph, at 6509 Hwy 11 North in Carrier, MS. Events and More has been open for six months, first opening in January 2023.

This event hall will allow those who want to host an event or dinner, as well as host events for the community and to get the community to come together for a night. With summer just starting, there’s no telling the number of events that they have up their sleeve.

So far, everyone can look forward to the Ray Charles tribute the event is hosting tomorrow night at 7 pm. Those who want to purchase tickets for the event tomorrow with dinner, please do so soon because they will stop selling dinner tickets at 6 pm tonight June 9. Those who just want to enjoy the show can purchase tickets until 7 pm tomorrow night, June 10. To RSVP, contact (985) 363- 0657.

Other events that this crew has up their sleeves will contribute to the seasons; such as a Halloween party and/or a winter wonderland party. More details for such events will be available as the time comes. To support the community, Events, and More venture will be having a baby wipes drive.

Baby wipes will be collected and donated to Save a Life Pregnancy Support Services, which is a nonprofit organization in Picayune, MS that helps the needs (physical, emotional, and spiritual) of women and men facing a planned, or unplanned, pregnancy.

For more questions, information or to start planning your events, you can visit their Facebook page or call (985)363-0657

https://www.facebook.com/p/Events-And-More-Venue-100088852368308/?locale=hi_IN