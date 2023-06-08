Emergency Meeting for Discussion of the 2023 Operating Budget Published 2:33 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Dear City Council Member,

I am writing to inform you that I am calling a special meeting pursuant to Section 2-09(a) of the Bogalusa City Charter. The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 5:30 pm in the Bogalusa City Courtroom. The primary agenda item is the discussion of the 2023 operating budget.

We must address the 2023 budget without further delay to ensure uninterrupted city operations. The past administration’s inaction and the council’s recent refusal to discuss the budget make this emergency meeting necessary.

Please attend the meeting prepared to review the proposed budget, discuss necessary adjustments, and allocate funds. Your input, or lack thereof, is concerning to me and our community. As has been the case since its original introduction to the council in March, please contact my office if you have additional questions.

I look forward to our discussion on June 8th.

-May