East Central takes Class 5A series lead with 4-1 win

Published 11:07 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

By David Thornton Jr.

East Central and Saltillo played game 1 of the MHSAA Class 5A Baseball Championship on May 31, 2023 at Trustmark Park in Pearl. Photo by Keith Warren

East Central and Saltillo played game 1 of the MHSAA Class 5A Baseball Championship on May 31, 2023, at Trustmark Park in Pearl. East Central came out in the top 4-1. They scored 1 run in the second inning and 3 runs in the 6th inning. Hornet’s Brandt Dickerson has 2 RBIs and  Andrew Marble had 1RBI. Saltillo scored its lone run in the 7th inning of a Jacob Brown RBI.

Hornet’s pitcher TJ Dunsford threw 8 strikes and Saltillo’s pitcher Drake Douglas threw 10 strikeouts.

Game two is set for Friday, June 2.

All MHSAA Games are broadcasted on these following networks:

Jackson – ME TV – WAPT Channel 16.2
Gulf Coast – WLOX – Bounce 13.2
Northeast MS – WCBI-MY MS – Channel 4.2
Meridian – WTOK – myTok 11.2
Hattiesburg – WDAM – BOUNCE 7.3
Delta – WHCQ – Channel 8.1
Water Valley/Oxford – WEBU Channel 22.1 Cozi TV

 

