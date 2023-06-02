Dinner and A Show- Ray Charles Tribute Published 9:43 am Friday, June 2, 2023

This is to all blues, R&B, or pop genres, and, more specifically, Ray Charles fans. Get ready to listen to the music of a legend.

Events and More Venue will be hosting a Ray Charles tribute event. This will occur on June 10th, 2023 at 6509 US-11, Carrier, MS. Doors will open at 5:30 pm and the event ends at 9 pm. Go out and celebrate a legacy left behind with the performance by Mr. Samuel Warren. For those who want to enjoy dinner with the show, tickets are $40. For those who wish to enjoy just the entertainment, the price is set at $25.

RSVP while seats are available; please contact (228)363-0657.