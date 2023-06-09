Crosby Arboretum Program on Friday, June 16 on MAKING A RAINGARDEN Published 8:20 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Please join us next Friday to learn how you can create a RAINGARDEN, an attractive and sustainable gardening method for capturing stormwater runoff! Give us a call at 601-799-2311 to sign up.

RAINGARDENS: Principles, Practices, and Plants

Friday, June 16, 11:00 a.m. to Noon

Learn how to successfully work around the many challenges of gardening in the saturated soils and wet site conditions found here in the Gulf South, and how to instead look at this as an opportunity to lean into the on-site situations. Dr. Damon Abdi, Assistant Professor of Landscape Horticulture with the LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will discuss how you can design landscapes that effectively manage excess water and add aesthetic interest to create sustainable solutions that enhance our environment. Registration recommended. Members are free; non-members pay site admission ($5 for adults).