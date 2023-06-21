Confidence in Confusing Times Published 10:43 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

By: Shannon Marshall

Many a contestant on the various reality shows like American Idol do not make the next level of competition because they lack confidence. Confidence can propel one forward or the lack of confidence can hold one back. Coaches try to coach it into their players. Teachers try to teach it. Instructors hope to instill it. Confidence is so needed today. Confidence in Jesus is lacking in these confusing times.

The Sanhedrin had Peter and John on trial for healing a sick man in the name of Jesus. The one main characteristic that stood out about Peter and John was their confidence in Jesus and the gospel. “Now as they observed the confidence of Peter and John and understood that they were uneducated and untrained men, they were amazed, and began to recognize them as having been with Jesus.” (Acts 4:13) We could use some confidence in Jesus today. How to have confidence in these confusing times?

First, by knowing the right company. “They observed”, the Sanhedrin put them under a microscope. They looked intently at Peter and John. What did they see? They saw Peter and John had been with Jesus. The word “confidence” in verse 13 can be translated boldness, but it is a speech word. The word means, “telling it all.” Seeing one make a speech and the hearers realize the speaker knows what they are talking about. They kept company with Jesus.

Second, by knowing the reality of control. Knowing who is in control gives confidence in where you are headed. Peter and John knew Jesus was in control, “to do whatever Your hand and Your purpose predestined to occur.” (vs. 28). Remember the plan of God is controlled by the hand of God, to lead the man of God.

Third, by knowing the road to confidence. How do you get confidence? By asking God for confidence? No, but asking Him to do whatever needs to be done. In vs 29 they asked, “…grant that your bond-servants may speak Your word with all confidence,” and in vs 31 they received, “and they were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak the word of God with boldness.” God hears prayers and honors prayers.