City Council of Picayune Approves Matching Funds for Friendship Park Improvement Project

Published 3:57 pm Thursday, June 22, 2023

By Alexander Moraski

Construction of a new Kids Kingdom at Friendship Park is moving quickly. Parks and Recreation Director Trevor Adam said he has heard the new playground is getting a lot of attention from people who live in surrounding areas who are excited to bring their children to play on the new grounds. Photo by David Thornton Jr.

The City Council of Picayune has approved to match 20% of the grant funds provided through the Mississippi Gulf Coast Restoration Fund (GCRF) for the ongoing renovation of Friendship Park. The GCRF had previously allocated 1.9 million dollars to assist with the park’s much-needed improvements.

With approximately 1.1 million dollars remaining from the original grant. During a recent city council meeting, it was agreed that 20% of the remaining funds, roughly $200,000, would be matched by the city, in addition to donations and other income generated for the project.

The next milestone in the Friendship Park Improvement Project will commence with the bidding process, scheduled for July 11th. Contractors and construction companies from the region are expected to present their proposals, each vying to be part of this transformative undertaking.

