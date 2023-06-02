Business is Brewing In the Greater Picayune Area Published 9:05 am Friday, June 2, 2023

Coffee, business, and some good breakfast! The Greater Picayune Chamber of Commerce will be holding a networking event this month; details are below:

Thanks to the sponsor 1st Priority Insurance LLC, the June Morning Call Breakfast will be held Friday, June 30 from 7:30 am-8 am, and the Networking portion will be held from 8 am-9 am. This event will be taking place at The Hangout, which is located at 1309 Haugh Ave in Picayune, MS. Also, a huge thank you to 1st Priority for the breakfast.