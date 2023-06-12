Botany Field Walk Published 11:40 am Monday, June 12, 2023

It’s summertime and it’s one of the most beautiful times of the year to catch seasonal flower bloom!

The Crosby Arboretum is allowing the public to come to take an early stroll through the Arboretum grounds. June 17, 2023, from 10:30 am-11:30 am; you can take a walk and see all the beautiful flowers this time of year and learn more about native plant species, how you can use them in your home or garden, and how to identify different plants!

For members, the event is free. For those who aren’t a member, the entrance fee is $5; for those who can make a reservation, it is recommended. For any questions or to know more about the walk-through, contact The Crosby Arboretum at (601)799-2311.