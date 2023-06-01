Blueberry Jubilee Update
Published 2:03 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023
The countdown is on! The Blueberry Jubilee is almost here. Here is a list of the events occurring during the celebration:
By: Blueberry Jubilee Committee
Friday- Kickoff Party
6 pm- Gold Cart Parade (Storytelling immediately following)
7 pm- Cross Ties
8 pm- Performance by Jon Marc Burge & The Travelers
Saturday- Blueberry Jubilee: Town Green Stage
8 am- Twin Forks String Band
9 am- Dog Pageant and Race Awards
10 am- Julia Smith
11 am-2 pm- B Street Benny (12-12:15 pm is announcements of Queens and Scholarship Awards)
2:30 pm- Raeanna Creel
3-4 pm- Alex Creel
Courthouse Stage(across from Post Office)
9 am- Gordon & Donna Alford Ministries
9:30 am- Tiger’s Karate Center
10 am- Bartel Boys
10:30 am- Sunni’s Elite Dance Academy
11:30 am- Austin Smith
12 pm- Studio K Dance Co
1-3 pm- Eric Sharp & Johnny Ringo
3-4 pm- Victoria Lyn Lirette