Blueberry Jubilee Update Published 2:03 pm Thursday, June 1, 2023

The countdown is on! The Blueberry Jubilee is almost here. Here is a list of the events occurring during the celebration:

By: Blueberry Jubilee Committee

Friday- Kickoff Party

6 pm- Gold Cart Parade (Storytelling immediately following)

7 pm- Cross Ties

8 pm- Performance by Jon Marc Burge & The Travelers

Saturday- Blueberry Jubilee: Town Green Stage

8 am- Twin Forks String Band

9 am- Dog Pageant and Race Awards

10 am- Julia Smith

11 am-2 pm- B Street Benny (12-12:15 pm is announcements of Queens and Scholarship Awards)

2:30 pm- Raeanna Creel

3-4 pm- Alex Creel

Courthouse Stage(across from Post Office)

9 am- Gordon & Donna Alford Ministries

9:30 am- Tiger’s Karate Center

10 am- Bartel Boys

10:30 am- Sunni’s Elite Dance Academy

11:30 am- Austin Smith

12 pm- Studio K Dance Co

1-3 pm- Eric Sharp & Johnny Ringo

3-4 pm- Victoria Lyn Lirette