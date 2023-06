Blueberry Jubilee Update Published 8:33 am Friday, June 9, 2023

The Blueberry Jubilee is moving to Main Street!

Main Street will be closed at 6 pm this evening, June 9, 2023. Main Street will reopen at 5:30 pm Saturday, June 10, 2023. This closure will run from Bank Plus to Hancock Bank.

Make sure to go out and enjoy the festivities and join in the fun run or 5K!