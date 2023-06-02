Benefit for Glover Family Published 10:00 am Friday, June 2, 2023

Benefit for the Glover Family after a tragic accident, the parents of Judah “Mullet Man” Glover have been by their son’s side at Children’s Hospital for over a week. Now, little Judah is doing much better but has a long road to recovery. The Glover family is hosting a benefit to raise money for their son Judah at the Trackside Bar, located at 64441 LA-3081 in Pearl River, LA. This event will take place June 10th, 2023, starting at 12 pm.

There will be live music, raffles, and fish and chicken plates for $10. For those who want to donate a side dish of baked beans and/or potato salad, have any questions, or for more information, contact Ms. Becky at (985)514-3408. #JudaStrong