Arrest Made for Trafficking Controlled Substance Published 8:22 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

If you liked the recent story of a gun hidden in a fast food wrapper, you’re going to enjoy this one too!

On 6/5/23 at approximately 12:50 pm officers with the Picayune Police Department Neighborhood Enhancement Team conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Frontier for Switched Tag and Seatbelt Violation on South Beech Street.

During the encounter with the driver, Jeffrey Effler, consent was given for officers to search the vehicle. Effler was also the only occupant of the vehicle. During the search, officers recovered a trafficking amount of Methamphetamine that was hidden in a Cheetos bag.