2023 Paul Coggin Trailblazer Award Published 1:04 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

By: Reba Beebe

Due to the commitment, time, and enthusiasm that Paul Coggin brought to the Mississippi Main Street Association, a special award was established in his honor, given to an outstanding local board member or volunteer who has been active in a downtown organization for a significant period of time, and who has contributed energy and dedication to downtown revitalization.

Picayune Main Street, Inc.-Paul Coggin Trailblazer Award

Director: Reba Beebe

Accepting: Mr. Bill Edwards

Mr. Bill Wdwards, along with a small group of like-minded citizens, was a founding member of Picayune Main Street, Inc. when organized in 1996. He has been a member of the Board of Directors for 27 years and served as Board President for 16 of those years. He continues his service, rarely missing a meeting, and has become our first Board Emeritus

Over the years, he has restored 30 properties–12 of those in Historic Downtown Picayune. Most of the work was completed after he retired from NASA in 1988.

Projects dear to his heart included color and artwork. He quickly approved and became involved in the many mural projects that have been completed. As many as 5 that have been finished are on properties he restored.

Mr. Bill has been a Trailblazer in Revitalizing Downtown Picayune and he is ever present to help, encourage, and impart wisdom.

He will be receiving his award on June 15th, 2023 in Jackson, MS.