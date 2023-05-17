Women of Waste Pro – Deanna Defelippo Published 3:34 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

GULFPORT, MS – May 17, 2023 – For Deanna Defelippo being committed 100% to safety is non-negotiable. She lives and breathes the Waste Pro Way and has a passion for ensuring safety is always top of mind.

In 2023, putting safety first gave Deanna a special honor within Waste Pro’s Gulfport, MS Division – she earned the coveted $10,000 Driver Safety Award for a third time. The Driver Safety Award is earned by drivers who go three years without an at-fault safety event. “It’s a lot to celebrate,” Deanna said. “Being recognized for my safety record, for the last several years, is a great honor.”

Every morning Deanna starts and ends her day with a safety check in Waste Pro’s pre- and post-trip lanes. Her career in the waste industry started over twenty years ago with a role as a residential automated side load driver. She found her way to Waste Pro 10 years ago when the company offered an opportunity to expand her service role to customers, eventually transitioning to a commercial front-end driver.

“Waste Pro offers everything I need – a career with opportunity for continued growth, a safety focused culture, great supervisors, and a fantastic division crew. All those things make work much easier, especially when you like the people you work with!”

Although Deanna had driven for other companies, she says Waste Pro is different, and that is why she has been so happy and successful here. “We are a family, and despite any ‘bumps in the road’ we work through things and take care of each other!”

Deanna has been an active foster parent for many years, and recently adopted two girls, ages 2 and 4, who originally joined her family as foster children. She is extremely active and dedicated to her community. She hopes to start a non-profit for the elderly that connects those that might not have much interaction in society. Her vision is to have a network of people able to perform odd jobs and give a helping hand when needed.

“In the end, family is what matters, and Waste Pro and this opportunity allows me to be home every night!”

