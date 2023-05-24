Welfare Checks Lead to Drug, Weapons Arrests Published 11:05 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

by Picayune PD

On 5/20/23 at 6:40 am officers responded to a business on Hwy 11 North for a welfare check. The welfare check was requested on a male occupant parked in a black Honda Accord.

Officers made contact with Mark Mascaro Jr. He was asleep with his foot on the brake. Further investigation found Mascaro Jr to be in possession of brass knuckles and 2 plastic baggies containing methamphetamine.

Mascaro Jr was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

On 5/23/23 at 6:17 am officers responded to a business on West Canal Street in reference to a welfare check. The welfare check was requested on a male driver in a white Nissan Sentra.

Officers made contact with the driver, Donald Cecil Thoman, who had a suspended driver’s license and outstanding indictment for Possession of a Controlled Substance. While speaking with Thoman he dropped a clear baggie containing heroin and attempted to flee. Officers grabbed Thoman and attempted to place him into custody. Thoman resisted arrest and began pulling at the officer’s vest. Thoman was tased before he was able to be taken into custody. Officers also located a pistol in Thoman’s vehicle.

Thoman was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and the outstanding indictment.