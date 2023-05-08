Visit Pearl River County Welcome Center During National Travel & Tourism Week Published 9:23 am Monday, May 8, 2023

To celebrate the 40th annual National Travel & Tourism Week, Pearl River County Welcome Center will showcase several exciting events and opportunities to learn more about what makes our part of South Mississippi great.

Starting May 9th, both Stennis Space Center and Crosby Arboretum will have special displays with handouts and giveaways promoting their importance to Picayune, Pearl River County, and South Mississippi.

On Friday, May 12, Amanda Roll, Tourism Director of the Laurel / Jones County Economic Development Authority will be on hand to feature Laurel and the surrounding area, which has come to prominence in recent years as the main filming location of HGTV’s “Home Town” television series.

Additionally on Friday, Dr. Malcolm Broome, Executive Director of the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association, will be at the Welcome Center to promote Mississippi peanuts. In addition to recipes and important facts, he will be giving away free snack size bags of peanuts to anyone who visits.

Finally, on Saturday, May 13, the Boulevard Cruisers, Picayune’s local classic car club, will have their annual picnic on the grounds of the Welcome Center. The Cruisers will showcase their cars on the Welcome Center lawn, bring fun and fellowship, and happily “talk cars” with members of our local community and the traveling public.

The public is especially invited to visit Pearl River County Welcome Center during National Travel & Tourism Week. The Center is open 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Tuesday – Saturday, and is located at Mile Marker 3 on I-59 N.