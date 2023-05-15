Vance named Bulldog of the Week Published 10:23 am Monday, May 15, 2023

by MGCCC Sports Information

PERKINSTON — Abby Vance has been named Bulldog of the Week for May 8-14.

Vance slugged four home runs in the Region 23 Tournament, including a pair of walk-off shots to beat East Central and Northeast Mississippi. She drove in six runs against the Tigers and had nine in five games at the tournament.

Also nominated:

Bayley Askin, a sophomore from St. Martin, was part of the No. 3 doubles team that won the consolation bracket at the NJCAA Women’s Tennis Championship in Tyler, Texas. She and Abigail Garman beat USC Sumter 8-3 in the final match. Askin also was named the Jovana Vasic Spirit of Competition Award winner for the tournament.

Jett Harrell, a freshman from Clarksdale, won three games at the Region 23 Tournament. She struck out 16 batters in 24.2 innings to beat East Central, Itawamba and Northeast Mississippi.

For more information on MGCCC’s 11 intercollegiate athletic teams, follow @MGCCCBulldogs on Twitter and MGCCCBulldogs on Facebook, and go to mgcccbulldogs.com.