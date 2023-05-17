USACE Vicksburg District to host public meetings for Pearl River Flood Risk Management Project Published 12:07 pm Wednesday, May 17, 2023

VICKSBURG, Miss. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District and the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works (ASA(CW)) will hold four hybrid public meetings for the Pearl River Flood Risk Management (FRM) Project in Slidell, Louisiana, and Jackson, Mississippi, May 23-24. Two virtual only sessions will be held on June 1.

Attendees will hear from district experts and partners about proposed plans and have an opportunity to provide feedback and input. Each meeting will begin with an overview of the efforts to address flooding in the project area and then provide an opportunity for participants to provide feedback and share information.

Meeting information is as follows:

May 23:

Slidell High School Auditorium

1 Tiger Drive, Slidell, LA 70458

Meeting 1: 1-3 p.m.

Meeting 2: 6-8 p.m.

May 24:

Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, Sparkman Auditorium

1150 Lakeland Drive, Jackson MS 39216

Sparkman Auditorium

Meeting 1: 1-3 p.m.

Meeting 2: 6-8 p.m.

Each in-person meeting will have a virtual attendance option via WebEx dial-in, which is as follows:

Toll-free telephone number: 1-844-800-2712

Meeting number and passcode: 1992 79 9046

The public can provide verbal, written or video comments during the meeting, or through email at pearlriverfrm@usace.army.mil though June 31. District and ASA(CW) personnel will be on hand to receive feedback.

Self-addressed comment cards will be available. Additional comments via traditional mail can be mailed to:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Vicksburg District

CEMVK-PMP

4155 Clay St., Vicksburg, MS 39183-3435

The district will hold an additional virtual public meetings on June 1 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.

June 1:

Virtual Meetings

https://usace1.webex.com/meet/thomas.r.shaw

Toll-free telephone number: 1-844-800-2712

Meeting number and dial-in passcode: 1992 79 9046

ASA(CW) Mr. Michael Connor will use public input to assemble a draft report, which will be released for additional public comments on September 1, 2023. A final report is expected in December 2023, with Mr. Connor’s final determination and record of decision expected in January 2024.

The Pearl River FRM project aims to provide effective, near-term flood risk reduction for Pearl River communities.

For more information about the Pearl River FRM Project, visit https://www.mvk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Programs-and-Project-Management/Project-Management/Pearl-River/.

The USACE Vicksburg District is engineering solutions to the nation’s toughest challenges. The Vicksburg District encompasses a 68,000-square-mile area across portions of Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana, that holds nine major river basins and incorporates approximately 460 miles of mainline Mississippi River levees. The Vicksburg District is engaged in hundreds of projects and employs approximately 1,100 personnel.